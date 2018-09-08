Native American bones uncovered date back to 900 AD, archaeologists say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. On May 21st and 30th human bones were found at a construction site that overlooks the Hampton River in Hampton, Virginia . / WAVY

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- After several months of research, archeologists have concluded that human remains found at a Hampton construction site this past spring date back more than 1,000 years.

On May 21 and 30, a construction company developing townhomes along North Mallory Street found the remains on land that overlooks the Hampton River.

Initially, the Department of Historic Resources' and archeologists hired by the developer said the remains appeared historic. On Thursday, the agency confirmed the remains appear to be ancestors of the Nansemond Indian Tribe, who lived in the area way before the English settlers came to Hampton Roads in the early 1600s.

"The burials had been placed on their sides," said Randall Jones, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. "One was the remains of a female in her late teens, the other a male 40 years or older. The female was situated on her left side, the male on his right."

However, archeologists were unable to determine if the burials were made at the same time or if they were placed there at different times, according to Jones.

"The age of the remains date likely to the Late Woodland (A.D 900 -- 1600) or possibly early Contact period," Jones said.

While no artifacts were recovered with the burial, evidence of native American life was found.

"Yeah they found a fire pit and that dated back a 1,000 years further than the earliest burial and that shows the site has been used over and over," said Lee Lockamy, Chief of the Nansemond Indian Nation. He has been in constant contact with archeologists since the very beginning.

"What they found is very encouraging," Lockamy said. "There will be further stuff released on these burials about, I will just say...being a doctor, that has only been found in Europe and one other site in America and here on the East Coast."

Once the archeologists are finished with their research, the remains will be re-interned on Nansemond property located within the City of Suffolk.

