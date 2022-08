SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

People driving in the area of what’s been dubbed the Pleasants Fire are asked to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. Crews will be in the area putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.