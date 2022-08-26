MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post.

On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident who had a felony warrant for robbery from another police department. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for brandishing a firearm and criminal threats.”

Detectives located the unnamed suspect at a residence on Clear Lake Avenue on Thursday at 2 p.m., the post states.

“As officers approached, the suspect fled but was quickly arrested without incident,” the post continues. “Detectives recovered a ‘ghost gun’ inside the residence. The suspect was booked into jail for numerous felony firearm related charges, the robbery warrant and the arrest warrant obtained by detectives.”

While officers were at the Clear Lake Avenue location, they received a report of a robbery at the Bank of America on East Calaveras Boulevard. Officers arrived and took a 34-year-old Milpitas resident into custody on charges of robbery and auto theft.

The second suspect was placed in the WRAP restraint system after he “attempted to injure himself by hitting his head against the barrier in the patrol car,” according to police. He then received medical care.