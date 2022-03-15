SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Stocks Higher as Oil Slides Under $100 a Barrel

We have good news and we have bad news.

The good news is that oil prices are down sharply (-6.5% to $96.28/bbl).

The bad news is that the big drop in oil prices is due to growth concerns which, by extension, don’t bode well for earnings growth prospects.

More Chinese cities are locking down to deal with a COVID case surge. For good measure, daily cases in South Korea are at a record high and that many European countries are also seeing a notable uptick in COVID cases.

Forecasters see a growing chance of a recession as Fed hikes rates this year.

Delta and United Airlines just raised revenue forecasts. Both stocks are rising.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines both raised revenue forecasts for the current quarter Tuesday on stronger demand but flagged higher expected fuel prices.

Tesla vehicles are getting more expensive. Investors won’t like that. Inflation is biting everyone.

In quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new contract, he gets: $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023, and $49.3 million in 2024. So that’s $150.815 million over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing.

Winner: Americans doubling booking flights

The top 5 destinations heading into the spring are Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, New York and Los Angeles.

Growing demand coupled with rising fuel costs is causing flight prices to rise as well. The average cost for a round-trip domestic flight has risen from $229 in 2020 to $304 this year.

Airfare is projected to rise by 7% a month through June, with the biggest increases in March.

That’s driven in part by higher jet fuel prices, which have risen 82% over the past year, from $75.03 in 2021 to $136.56 in 2022.

Air travel for all of North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico, should surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

One travel sector that isn’t expected to boom in 2022 is business travel, which will reach just 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Winner: Online retail sales to hit $1 trillion

U.S. consumers will spend $1 trillion in online shopping in 2022, the highest level ever.

Consumers spent $1.7 trillion online in the first two years since the start of the pandemic, from March 2020 through February 2022. That was almost triple the online sales in 2018 and 2019 combined of $609 billion.

A recent report estimates total 2021 U.S. online sales were $885 billion, up 9% from the $813 billion recorded in 2020, which was up 41% from $575 billion in 2019.

Some of the revenue increases are tied to rising prices rising for 21 consecutive months.

A key finding was that the pandemic has spurred a “breakout” for online grocery sales, likely starting with shelter-in=place.

In 2020, online grocery shopping grew 103%, to $73.7 billion. Online grocery shopping is projected to top $85 billion this year.

The electronics category is the largest for online shopping, at $165 billion in 2021, up 8% from 2020.

Items being sold out remains an issue as consumers see out-of-stock messages has increased by 235%.