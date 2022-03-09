SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Stocks rise, recovering some losses

Stocks rose to recover some losses after a volatile start to the week, as concerns over the impact of the punitive measures countries and companies have taken against Russia weighed on U.S. equity markets.

Crude oil prices pulled back from 14-year highs but still held at elevated levels after President Joe Biden’s formal announcement that the U.S. would be banning Russian imports of crude oil and other energy products.

Bitcoin is up 8% as Biden announces an executive order on cryptocurrencies.

Biden’s executive order attempts to address the lack of a framework for the development of cryptocurrencies in the U.S., which critics say could leave the country’s industry behind the rest of the world.

McDonald’s says its Russian shutdown will cost the fast-food chain $50 million a month

Stitch Fix shares were falling after the online apparel retailer chopped its financial forecasts for the full year, saying revenue may decline.

Visa and Mastercard prepare to raise fees. The increases, delayed during the pandemic, mean many merchants will pay more when shoppers use credit cards

Winner: Apple Unveils a New Mac, Cheaper iPhone and Baseball

Apple’s March product announcement Peak Performance announced the latest version of its lower cost iPhone SE, starting at $429.

The phone, as expected, adds 5G wireless capability and uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13. Apple’s budget 5G iPhone SE is expected to outperform in Asia where some of Apple’s other iPhones are deemed to be too expensive.

Apple also announced an agreement to add a “Friday Night Baseball” package of Major League Baseball games to Apple TV+. The service will offer two games each Friday in eight countries, including the U.S. and Canada starting this current season.

“MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming.

The company also added new versions of the iPhone 13 with green cases.

Apple also unveiled a new processor called the M1 Ultra, which basically sews together two of its M1 Max processors designed for high end desktop computing applications.

The much-anticipated arrival of virtual and augmented-reality glasses isn’t expected until late this year or maybe next year, while an Apple Car still seems a long way off. Apple generally uses the Worldwide Developers Conference in June for major software releases.

Loser: Online daters scammed a record $547 million in 2021

Romance scams have surged during the pandemic, cheating online daters out of millions of dollars in the quest for love.

In 2021, consumers lost a record $547 million to romance scams.

That represents an 80% increase compared to 2020 and brought the median personal loss to $2,400.

Since 2017, people have reported $1.3 billion in losses — more than any other kind of fraud that the FTC tracks.

Many fraudsters will ask you for money relatively soon after matching online, including funds to buy a plane ticket to come see you.

Netflix even has an online-dating scam documentary, “The Tinder Swindler.”

Last year, investing scams also increased. Those refer to instances when someone online gives specific investment advice and usually a link to where you should send your money.

In 2021, people lost $139 million in cryptocurrency to romance scams, with a median individual loss of nearly $10,000.

Make sure the profile you see isn’t too good to be true. You also want to watch out for people whose lives seem mysterious.

Be cautious if someone travels all the time and can’t give you details of what they’re doing or why they aren’t available to meet.

Reverse image search the pictures on their profile.