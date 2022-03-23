SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Loser: Stocks drop to give back some gains

Stocks fell to give back some gains after rising a day earlier, as investors contemplated the potential for the Federal Reserve to take an even more aggressive approach to reining in inflation.

Crude oil prices gained, and West Texas intermediate added nearly 4% to close in on $114 per barrel.

Tesla plants its flag in Europe. Tesla held the grand opening of its first European manufacturing hub near Berlin after months of delays. The plan is to produce 500,000 vehicles each year, which is more than the 450,000 battery-electric cars that rival Volkswagen sold in 2021. Tesla’s next “gigafactory” in Austin, Texas, is slated to open in April.

MacKenzie Scott wrote a big check. The billionaire philanthropist donated $436 million to the homebuilding nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. It’s the biggest public donation Scott has made since she pledged in 2019 to give away most of her wealth.

The union fight comes to Starbucks’s backyard. A location in Seattle voted unanimously to unionize, becoming the seventh corporate-owned store in the country to back a union and the first in the company’s hometown.

SiriusXM announced an agreement with Crooked Media., Crooked Media’s top-ranked podcasts, including Pod Save America, Lovett or Leave It, and Pod Save the World, will join the SiriusXM network.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are reducing affordability for some first-time buyers.

Winner: Robotaxis are coming to San Francisco

Marking its first expansion outside of Phoenix, Arizona, Alphabet’s Waymo is set to make its ride-hailing service fully driverless on the hilly streets of San Francisco.

That means no safety driver in the front seat of the distinctive electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles, which have been spotted all over Golden Gate City.

Waymo was last valued at more than $30 billion.

Flashback: Waymo began offering free autonomous rides to a limited number of SF natives last August, but safety drivers were obligated to be on board. Over 10,000 robotaxi rides have been completed so kicking the human safety element out is now happening.

Go deeper: Earlier this month, the NHTSA cleared the way for the production and deployment of self-driving vehicles without conventional controls, like steering wheels and pedals, as long as they meet other safety regulations.

Winner: AMC’s ticket experiment for ‘The Batman’ worked

AMC raised ticket prices for “The Batman” — an experiment that it was testing in the U.S. as the theatrical experience gravitates toward a more premium one.

Dynamic pricing has been in the industry for some time — from special prices for matinees to discounted rates for kids’ tickets.

Movie theaters are still one of the least expensive forms of entertainment, relative to other in-person events like live sports and concerts.

AMC charged about $1 more than its average ticket price to see “The Batman” during the film’s opening weekend ($14.50 vs. $13.66) with price increases fluctuating between $1 to $1.50

Of note, theatres quietly hiked prices not only for “The Batman” but also for “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” opening weekend.

Price hikes within the streaming space like Netflix are a prime example of how users are willing to pay extra bucks for content.

Visits to AMC locations during the film’s opening weekend significantly surpassed both 2019 and 2020 levels, rising 24% and 68.4%, respectively.

Twenty-two percent of moviegoers opted to see “The Batman” in a premium format on opening weekend (i.e. Dolby screens and IMAX theaters).

Overall, “The Batman” grossed an impressive $128 million during its domestic opening weekend — the second best opening of the pandemic era behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” $260 million.