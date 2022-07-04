SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was killed and another four were injured in a shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday near L Street and 15th Street.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said the department is still investigating the incident.

“This appears to be outside and it appears to have happened in the street,” Lester said referring to the shooting.

Sacramento Mayor Darell Steinberg called for gun control legislation and national communal support systems to reduce violence.

“Whether it’s a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same,” Steinberg said in a statement. “The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health supports in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger.”

Police said J street, L street, and 16th street are closed around the incident and that there is no estimated time for their reopening.

This is a developing story.