San Mateo Police: Suspect crashes stolen car into Walgreens, steals ATM

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police in San Mateo are searching for a suspect who they say crashed a stolen car into a Walgreens store early Wednesday morning and stole an ATM.

Officer responded to the store, located at 191 E. 3rd Street, just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a car crashed into the front doors of the store.

Police discovered an ATM was also taken from the store.

Officers found the stolen car and ATM a short while later, but are now trying to find the suspect.

Those with information on the burglary and crash are asked to contact Officer Josephine Bardina at (650) 522-7655.