STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – So far in court Wesley Brownlee has faced charges for three of the six murders he’s accused of.

He’s back in court this morning at 9 a.m. and we expect he’ll be arraigned for more charges, including the murder of a man in Oakland.

Prosecutors say five happened in Stockton and one happened in Oakland on dates ranging from April 2021 to Aug. 2022

Brownlee is also accused of the attempted murder of a woman.

The 43-year-old grew up in Oakland and has a lengthy criminal history of drug dealing.

Stockton police say they arrested Brownlee in mid-October as he was hunting for a potential next victim.

KRON ON is streaming live

That claim had Brownlee’s public defender requesting a protective order against pre-trial publicity, saying these statements could prevent him from having a fair trial, but the judge struck the motion down.