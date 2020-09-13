SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – BART is advising that it will not open stations or start running trains at its scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday opening time “Due to a systemwide computer problem.”
The transit agency said it will provide an update when the computer issue is resolved.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
Latest Stories:
- BART closed due to ‘systematic computer problem’
- #CancelNetflix trends over claims ‘Cuties’ film sexualizes children, Ted Cruz joins call for investigation
- Researchers predict global temperatures to hit highest level in 50 million years
- No Peeps for Halloween: marshmallow candy production shut down due to pandemic
- Raiders counting on two rookie receivers in opener