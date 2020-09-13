BART closed due to ‘systematic computer problem’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – BART is advising that it will not open stations or start running trains at its scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday opening time “Due to a systemwide computer problem.”

The transit agency said it will provide an update when the computer issue is resolved.

BART remains CLOSED until further notice. Seek alternate transportation options. Partner transit agencies are providing bus service throughout BART's service area including MUNI, AC Transit, VTA, Tri Delta, CCCTA, and WHEELS. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 13, 2020

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

