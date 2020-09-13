BART closed due to ‘systematic computer problem’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – BART is advising that it will not open stations or start running trains at its scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday opening time “Due to a systemwide computer problem.”

The transit agency said it will provide an update when the computer issue is resolved.

