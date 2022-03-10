(KRON/NEXSTAR) – If trying new foods is your favorite part of traveling, Yelp has the bucket list for you.

The review site released its list of most reviewed and rated restaurants of all time – and you may recognize a few of their names.

Three of the top 25 on Yelp’s most reviewed and rated restaurants are in San Francisco.

The ‘most popular’ refers to the total amount of reviews and ratings one restaurant gets — not necessarily the highest rated.

The top restaurant on the list, Bottega Louie in Los Angeles, has a whopping 17,020 reviews and counting, Yelp said.

San Francisco’s Brenda’s French Soul Food had the sixth-most reviews, Bi-Rite Creamery ninth, and House of Prime Rib 23rd most.

In February, Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley claimed the top spot in Yelp’s Top 100 Places for Pizza as the highest-rated pizzeria in the country, according to Yelp.

6. Brenda’s French Soul Food

With 11,394 reviews, Brenda’s French Soul Food has the sixth most reviews on Yelp for any restaurant in the country.

The restaurant is located at 652 Polk St. in the Tenderloin.

Brenda’s French Soul Food is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

9. Bi-Rite Creamery

This ice cream and frozen yogurt shop cracks the top 10 of most-reviewed restaurants on Yelp with 9,740 reviews.

Bi-Rite Creamery is located at 3692 18th St. in the Mission District and open every day from noon to 9 p.m.

To go along with its creamery, there is a Bi-Rite Market located at 3639 18th St. and 550 Divisadero St.

Starting Friday March 11, masks will be optional in their facilities, according to their website.

23. House of Prime Rib

House of Prime Rib is one of the most well-known steakhouses in San Francisco.

The restaurant at 1906 Van Ness Ave. has garnered 7,725 reviews with a 4-star rating on Yelp.

The steakhouse, which opened in 1949, is open every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. — open at 4 p.m. on weekends.

The 25 most-reviewed restaurants on Yelp are:

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil’s BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington, D.C.) Katz’s Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago) Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington, D.C.) Daikokuya Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) Perch (Los Angeles) Wurstküche (Los Angeles) Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (Chicago) Extraordinary Desserts (San Diego) Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop (San Diego) Pike Place Chowder (Seattle) Wicked Spoon (Las Vegas) Leonard’s Bakery (Honolulu) Mama’s Fish House (Paia) Mike’s Pastry (Boston) House of Prime Rib (San Francisco) Acme Oyster House (New Orleans) Au Cheval (Chicago)

Because every restaurant on the list has more than 6,000 reviews, it’s no surprise it mostly features big-city destinations over small-town spots. Los Angeles had the most spots on the top-50 list by far, with eleven restaurants. San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York and Chicago each had five. Hawaii had four.

Still hungry for more? Check out Yelp’s full list of 50 most reviewed restaurants.