A San Francisco bus operator rated the bus fight scene in Marvel’s Shang-Chi

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Muni bus operator rated the bus fight scene from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and even actor Simu Liu thinks it’s “[expletive] amazing.”

The movie’s first major action sequence is a fight between Shang-Chi and his father’s henchmen, which broke out inside of a moving bus.

Between punches and kicks inside the bus, the movie splices exterior shots of the bus speeding up and down San Francisco’s recognizable hills. (If you thought car break-ins were bad, imagine finding your car smashed because a Marvel superhero couldn’t move the fight off the bus).

The operator, who goes by @that_mc on Twitter, tweeted their commentary on the action frame-by-frame; including discrepancies on what the movie shows for the bus route, and what it would actually be.

Among the highlights of the funny tweets include how a real bus driver would “definitely” be charged by SFMTA for his indiscretions like wearing personal ear phones while driving and smashing on the gas pedal instead of stopping the bus.

The thread also slams the driver for taking his eyes off the road and looking over his shoulder to see what’s going on behind him rather than using the mirror, placed their for this exact purpose.

When bus operators want to know what's going on inside our passenger area, we look in the mirror up top, not over our shoulder pic.twitter.com/FHAw32XIRX — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Also, he wasn’t wearing his seat belt, so Mack brings up whether the movie operator could use workman’s comp for falling out during the havoc.

The whole thread is worth a scroll for everyone who saw that scene and had some thoughts:

Finally watching Shang-Chi, here as a bus operator to rate the SFT transit factors of The Bus Scene: — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

“Twitter is wild,” Mack said after Liu, who plays the titular character, replied to the thread.

The movie’s earlier scenes are set in San Francisco, where Shang-Chi and his best friend Katy, played by Awkwafina, reside. It was released to theaters in September 2021.