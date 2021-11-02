American Girl releases cultural doll outfits for Lunar New Year, Eid and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Girl dolls have some new holiday-themed outfit changes that encapsulate a range of cultures.
The ‘cultural celebration collection’ includes an outfit for Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas.
American Girl said the collection was “created with input from several advisers to ensure their authenticity.”
See each outfit below and why it’s celebrated:
All outfits were released this fall and can be purchased in stores and online. Each one comes with a booklet that details the significance of the associated holiday.
The company is known for its 18-inch dolls which can be customized with clothing and accessories. Some American Girl dolls are based on characters with accompanying books from specific times in U.S. history.