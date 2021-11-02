American Girl releases cultural doll outfits for Lunar New Year, Eid and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Girl dolls have some new holiday-themed outfit changes that encapsulate a range of cultures.

The ‘cultural celebration collection’ includes an outfit for Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas.

American Girl said the collection was “created with input from several advisers to ensure their authenticity.”

See each outfit below and why it’s celebrated:

Lunar New Year is a Chinese and East Asian celebration signaling the start of the new year according to the lunar calendar. People around the world celebrate it by wearing the color red, which symbolizes joy and good fortune, and by attending dances, parades, and family gatherings. (Courtesy: American Girl)

This Muslim holiday, meaning Festival of Breaking Fast in Arabic, comes at the end of Ramadan, a holy month of prayer and fasting. It’s a joyous time for families to give gifts, especially to those in need. (Courtesy: American Girl)

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of African and African American culture, where families light a candle on the kinara (candle holder) each night and may enjoy food, song, dance and other activities. (Courtesy: American Girl)

Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs celebrate this five-day holiday, also known as “Festival of Lights,” by lighting lamps called diyas, gathering with loved ones, and visiting temples to pray. (Courtesy: American Girl)

During this eight-day Jewish holiday, also called Festival of Lights, families light a new candle each night on a special lampstand called a menorah and celebrate with food, games, and fun. (Courtesy: American Girl)

Christmas Day is a Christian holiday that honors the birth of Jesus. Families and friends around the world may celebrate by attending church, giving gifts, decorating, and hosting special gatherings. (Courtesy: American Girl)

All outfits were released this fall and can be purchased in stores and online. Each one comes with a booklet that details the significance of the associated holiday.

The company is known for its 18-inch dolls which can be customized with clothing and accessories. Some American Girl dolls are based on characters with accompanying books from specific times in U.S. history.