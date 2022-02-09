Bay Area restaurant named number one on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’

(NEXSTAR/KRON) – In honor of National Pizza Day, Yelp has released a list of the country’s “Top 100 Places for Pizza” to highlight some of the best restaurants and slice shops from coast to coast.

Pizzerias in dozens of states made the cut, meaning there’s something for almost everyone to enjoy — and plenty for the rest of us to argue about.

Topping this year’s list is Cheese Board Pizza, an offshoot of a popular bakery/cheese shop in Berkeley.

Cheese Board Pizza, which specializes in vegetarian-only sourdough-crust pizza, currently boasts a four-and-a-half-star rating on Yelp based over 5,500 reviews. (Not bad for a pizzeria that’s only open nine hours per week: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)

Three Bay Area spots were named in the top 15. Overall, nine Bay Area pizzerias were named in the top 100.

Cheese Board Pizza – Berkeley, California Prince Street Pizza – New York, New York Smiling With Hope Pizza – Reno, Nevada Home Slice Pizza – Austin, Texas Ciao! Pizza & Pasta – Chelsea, Massachusetts Juliana’s – Brooklyn, New York Bronx Pizza – San Diego, California Joe Benny’s – Baltimore, Maryland Coalfire Pizza – Chicago, Illinois 786 Degrees – Los Angeles, California L’industrie Pizzeria – Brooklyn, New York The Gypsy Poet – Houston, Texas Crust Brothers Pizza – Scottsdale, Arizona Golden Boy Pizza – San Francisco, California Zachary’s Chicago Pizza – Oakland, California

Other Bay Area pizzerias in Top 100

Each pizzeria has a link to its Instagram page.

14. Golden Boy Pizza (San Francisco) is located at 542 Green St. in North Beach and also has a location in San Mateo. The San Francisco location is open every day until 8:30 p.m. except on weekends when they close an hour later. The San Mateo location closes 8 p.m. M-F and 9 p.m. on weekends.

15. Zachary’s Chicago Pizza (Oakland/Berkeley) made the list twice — the other placed 28th for its Berkeley location. There are two locations in Oakland: 3917 Grand Ave. and 5801 College Ave. The Berkely location is at 1853 Solano Ave.

19. Little Star Pizza Divisadero (San Francisco) is located at 846 Divisadero St. and closes every day at 9 p.m., according to its website.

27. A Slice of New York (San Jose) is located at 3443 Stevens Creek Blvd. There is also one Sunnyvale at 1253 W El Camino Real. Hours can be viewed on the pizzeria’s website.

36. Sliver Pizzeria (Berkeley): There are two locations in the city: 2468 Telegraph Ave. and 2174 Shattuck Ave. Oakland also has a branch at 5132 Broadway Ave.

45. Il Casaro Pizzeria & Mozzarella Bar (San Francisco) has two locations in the city: one in North Beach (348 Columbus Ave.) and one in the Castro (235 Church Street), according to its website.

47. Pizzetta 211 (San Francisco) is at 211 23rd Ave. It is open every day except Tuesday. Hours can be viewed here.

Along with its list, Yelp also announced its intentions to hire a “Chief Pizza Officer” for a six-month gig that entails “spreading their love for pizza and sharing the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community.” The chosen CPO will also be awarded with $25,000 to continue their “pizza education” throughout the U.S.

The complete ranking of all 100, based on the ratings and reviews of the Yelp community, can be found at Yelp’s blog.