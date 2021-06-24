Britney Spears fans react to pop star’s emotional testimony over conservatorship

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Britney Spears delivered an emotional, candid 23-minute speech to a judge Wednesday condemning a conservatorship that controls much of her life. Spears requested that the hearing in Los Angeles be made public, and the world was listening.

“I deserve to have a life. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears said.

Super fans want the Princess of Pop to know they have her back and support her 100%.

When KRON4 asked its viewers if there were any Britney super fans in the Bay Area, we received an outpouring of emails from #FreeBritney supporters who hope she can regain control of her life and happiness.

The conservatorship that has been controlled primarily by her father for almost 13 years.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

It was a validating moment for the #FreeBritney movement which was not taken seriously for much of its existence. #FreeBritney supporters have said for years that the pop star was being held hostage by the conservatorship.

Hours before the hearing, Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, a selfie on Instagram wearing a “Free Britney” T-shirt.

Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend and have another baby, but the conservatorship blocks her from making big life choices by herself.

The singer said, “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Britney fan Tad Hopp of San Francisco told KRON4, “What stood out to me the most was getting to hear in her own words just how awful the conservatorship has actually been for her. There’s been lots of speculation and rumors over the years but we’ve never heard her say anything about it until now.”

The conservatorship came about when Spears suffered a mental breakdown in 2007. She’s now 39-years-old.

Many of the details Spears revealed Wednesday had been kept secret under seal by the court for years.

Britney fan Christina Sutu of Pittsburg told KRON4, “I think what stood out the most was her candor. She knew that this was being publicly recorded … that the whole world would hear her. She was very open about the medication that she was forced to be on such as lithium.”

Spears said under the current legal arrangement, she’s not allowed to remove her IUD birth control, has been compelled to take medications against her will, and does not like her therapist.

“Back in 2007/2008 when she was clearly having some sort of crisis in her life, so the idea of the conservatorship made sense. However it’s been 13 years since then, and a lot has changed,” Sutu said.

“I’m still horrified with what she said about how the conservatorship forced her to get an IUD and won’t let her remove it. That just angered me so much,” Hopp said.

Britney fan Samantha Norick of Antioch said, “The control her ‘family and team’ has is ridiculous. She’s basically held hostage in her own home. I’m in tears for her. As a parent it breaks my heart that she can’t see her kids.”

#FreeBritney supporters are hopeful that Spears’ next chapter in life will be one of happiness as an independent adult.

Hopp said, “The Free Britney movement has been validated now. We’ve felt like a fringe movement spouting conspiracy theories for so long. Hopefully people will take us more seriously now and we can begin to see some changes made to how conservatorships are used and operated.”

Judge Penny did not make a ruling following Spears’ testimony. A long legal process will likely happen before a ruling is made on altering or terminating the conservatorship.

Spears skyrocketed into worldwide celebrity status at a young age. She performed on the Mickey Mouse Club as a child, signed with Jive Records label when she was 15, and she released her mega-hit debut single, “Baby One More Time,” in 1999.

Her father, James Spears, serves as co-conservator of his daughter’s finances, and also had control of her life decisions for most of the conservatorship.

Britney fan Lagan Meyn of Pleasanton said, “Overall, it’s a really sad situation and I hope the courts do what’s best for Britney. If she’s saying she’s ‘depressed’ and ‘cries every night’ there must be something the courts can do.”

Britney Spears has not returned to the stage since ending her Las Vegas residency in 2019. Some super fans who attended the Las Vegas shows said they were worried and wondered at the time whether she truly wanted to be on stage. On Wednesday the singer testified that she felt forced to do the residency.

Fan Karli Mullane said, “I’ve done two meet-and-greets with Britney, the most recent being at the Borgata in Atlantic City in July 2019, during the Piece of Me tour, which we now have heard she didn’t want to do. When her tour staff warned all of us backstage that she had a 102-degree temperature, I did pause and think, ‘wow, they’re not canceling and she’s that sick?'”

In an Instagram video posted last week, Britney Spears she doesn’t know if or when she will ever return to performing. Most of her Instagram posts from 2021 are of her dancing, modeling fun outfits at home, and relaxing in her gardens.

The singer testified that she’s been putting up a “happy” persona to the world that’s not how she really feels inside. “I’ve been in denial, I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized.”

Super fan Sara Boykan has attended nine Britney Spears concerts, including three times in the front row and once with singer Miley Cyrus rocking out next to her in the audience.

Boykan echoed what dozens of Spears fans told KRON4. If the Princess of Pop never performs again, that’s a-OK. As long as she’s happy.