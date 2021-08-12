Britney Spears’ father Jamie to step down as conservator: report

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life. James Spears emphasized that in 2019 he relinquished his power over his daughter’s personal affairs, and has control only over her money. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears’ estate, TMZ reports.

New legal documents apparently say Britney’s father wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

Just five days ago, Jamie Spears said in a court filing there were “no grounds whatsoever” for removing him from the conservatorship that control Britney’s money and affairs.

James Spears “has dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate without any blemishes on his record,” the filing said.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge “ I just want my life back.”

A hearing to address Rosengart’s petition to remove James Spears is scheduled for Sept. 29, unless the judge grants his request to hold one sooner.

