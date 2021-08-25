Disneyland ‘Magic Key’ sales begin with 4 options as Disney replaces annual passes

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland is seen in this photo distributed on Aug. 3, 2021. (Disneyland Resort)

Disney’s new “Magic Key” went on sale Wednesday, giving fans who enjoy trips to the Disneyland Resort’s theme parks the opportunity to visit frequently without having to purchase a ticket each time.

Like the popular annual passports — which were discontinued earlier this year — Magic Key gives Disneyland fans the chance to pay a set price for repeat admission, with a higher cost translating to more available dates and fewer blockout days.

The biggest change from the old program is that this new system requires users to make a reservation before they visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, regardless of which one they choose. Those can be obtained up to 90 days in advance and are available upon Magic Key purchase. (Note: making a reservation for both parks only counts as one reservation, but the holder “must enter the first park as designated in their park reservation” before going into the other; additionally, they won’t be able to enter the second park until after 1 p.m.)

Each option includes a set number of reservations the holder can have at once, with a new reservation becoming available as soon is one is used.

Here are the details of all four options, which include a breakdown of monthly payments that is only available to eligible California residents.

Level: Imagine Key pass (Southern California residents only)

Price: $399 (or $179 down payment + 18.34/month)

Blockout days: Select dates (see calendar)

Park reservations held at once: 2

Discounts: 10% merchandise, 10% dining

Parking: Not included



Level: Enchant Key pass

Price: $649 (or $179 down payment + $39.17/month)

Blockout days: Select dates (see calendar)

Park reservations held at once: 4

Discounts: 10% merchandise, 10% dining

Parking: Not included



Level: Believe Key pass

Price: $949 (or $179 down payment + $64.17/month)

Blockout days: Select dates (see calendar)

Park reservations held at once: 6

Discounts: 10% merchandise, 10% dining

Parking: 50% off on valid dates



Level: Dream Key pass

Price: $1399 (or $179 down payment + $101.67/month)

Blockout days: No

Park reservations held at once: 6

Discounts: 20% merchandise, 15% dining

Parking: Included

Magic Key allows holders to unlock other benefits, including access to Magic Key terrace, a reservation based lounge for participants and their family and friends; special experiences and collectibles; first access opportunities to new offerings; discounts at select locations in the Downtown Disney District; and the opportunity to buy special merchandise and menu items.

Full details about the program can be found here.