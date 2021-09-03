Eating 1 hot dog takes 35 minutes off life, study suggests

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) has decided to celebrate 2021’s National Hot Dog Day by dredging up a dispute that has raged between opposing factions of foodies since the dawn of the Internet: Is the hot dog a sandwich? (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hold the hot dog – a recent study suggests eating just one could take 36 minutes off your life.

That’s according to researchers at the University of Michigan, who published a study in the journal Nature Food in August.

The study analyzed nearly 6,000 foods in the U.S. diet and measured their effects in minutes of healthy life gained or lost.

Researchers devised an index that calculates the net beneficial or detrimental health burden in minutes of healthy life associated with a serving of food.

It’s all based on a study called the Global Burden of Disease, which measures morbidity associated with one’s choices of food.

One of the foods researchers analyzed was a standard beef hot dog on a bun. According to the study, its 61 grams of processed meat resulted in the loss of 27 minutes of healthy life. But when you add ingredients like sodium and trans fatty acids, the final value clocked in at 36 minutes lost.

On the other end of the spectrum, consumption of foods like nuts, fruits, and non-starchy vegetables have positive effects on health, according to the study.