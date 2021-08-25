Girl Scouts to debut new ‘brownie-inspired’ cookie

Girl Scouts announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area. (PRNewswire)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although your mind may be on holiday cookies, here’s another treat to look forward to after the new year.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season will come with a brand new cookie with layers of flavor that are a ‘delicious taste adventure,’ Girl Scouts of the USA announced.

Girl Scouts describe it as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

They’re called ‘Adventurefuls.’

Girl Scouts are adding them to a lineup of classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” Girl Scouts said.

You’ll be able to buy them anywhere in the country from a Girl Scout near you from approximately January to April.