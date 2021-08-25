Girl Scouts to debut new ‘brownie-inspired’ cookie

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although your mind may be on holiday cookies, here’s another treat to look forward to after the new year.
The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season will come with a brand new cookie with layers of flavor that are a ‘delicious taste adventure,’ Girl Scouts of the USA announced.
Girl Scouts describe it as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
They’re called ‘Adventurefuls.’
Girl Scouts are adding them to a lineup of classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.
“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” Girl Scouts said.
You’ll be able to buy them anywhere in the country from a Girl Scout near you from approximately January to April.