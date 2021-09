SAN FRANCISCO – MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney Stephen Joseph filed a lawsuit in the Marin County Superior Court May 1, 2003 seeking a ban on Oreo Cookies in California arguing that the trans fats that make the filling creamy and cookie crunchy are dangerous for children to eat. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Will you find your favorite Pokemon next time you indulge with Oreos?

Oreo released new limited edition Pokemon cookies. Each package contains a random assortment, with the possibility of finding 16 different Pokemon carved on the chocolate wafer cookie.

There’s even a “super rare Mythical Pokemon” cookie hiding among them, the company says.

Wanna find them all?



💙 this Tweet to discover one of the 16 cookies in #OREOxPokemon packs right now…some are harder to find than others. Which one will you discover? 😏 pic.twitter.com/PdOvr1qV3n — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 13, 2021

The Pokemon oreos are available at Target and Walmart.