Harvest Moon 2021: Best time to view

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Harvest Moon of 2021 will be glowing at its peak on Monday night.

The Harvest Moon is what we call the full moon which rises closest to the autumnal equinox, which is September 22, officially marking the start of the fall season.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the moonlight of the Harvest Moon brightens the early evening, when crews are harvesting their summer crops.

Took this pic in the East Bay just now. Reminded me that in exactly 24 hours is the harvest moon peak #harvestmoon #moon #bayarea pic.twitter.com/iSaNPLlktS — Erika Caturay (@erikacaturay) September 20, 2021

Unlike other full moons throughout the year, the Harvest Moon reliably lights up the sky around the same time each night.

“The section of the zodiac band in which the full Moon travels around the start of autumn is the section that forms the most shallow angle with the eastern horizon. Because the Moon’s orbit on successive nights is more nearly parallel to the horizon at that time, its relationship to the eastern horizon does not change appreciably, and the Earth does not have to turn as far to bring up the Moon.” The Farmer’s Almanac

According to NASA, the Harvest Moon will appear full for about three days this year, with peak illumination around 7:55 p.m. ET on Monday night.

It will last through Wednesday morning, however.