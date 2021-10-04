How to get limited edition cinnamon bun flavored Snickers bar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Got Halloween candy on your mind?

Get yourself an early treat with the new cinnamon bun flavored Snickers bar! No tricks here.

Mars Wrigley said Monday that the fall-inspired chocolate bar will be available exclusively at Walmart this October.

SNICKERS Cinnamon Bun features cinnamon bun flavored nougat, mixed with crunchy peanuts, and topped with buttery caramel, all cloaked in rich milk chocolate.

It’s a limited edition flavor, so get ’em while you can.

You can get it on Walmart.com in a 24-count singles box, or grab a single bar at the store.