Ice cream truck funeral procession surprises London neighborhood: watch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A funeral procession made of ice cream trucks drove through London on Friday morning, surprising some residents and making them emotional.

London resident Dennis Swaine shared his video with KRON4, saying it’s actually not an unusual sight.

“New Cross is the ice cream capital of the UK, so we see these fairly often,” Swaine said. “We have seen more in recent times due to COVID. Ice cream men are on the frontline due to the nature of their work.”

Clips of the procession were gaining attention on Twitter, with many residents chiming in about witnessing it.

just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/bJhyJj4JoK — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) December 17, 2021

Southeast London resident Dave Bull also shared video with KRON4, saying he heard the sound of ice cream trucks around 10 a.m. With it being December, he knew it was a weird time to be hearing it.

“I looked out my window and saw the first two limo type cars with flowers on, followed by a procession of trucks following. I was just going to keep it to myself and thought it was a touching send off to someone that must have been loved. I wasn’t going to share anything until I saw someone ‘like’ a post on my own Twitter feed of the procession somewhere else and then shared my own video,” he said.

Apparently, this is a tradition for ice cream truck workers – at least across the pond. Twitter user Chloe Bodur tweeted that her dad is an ice cream man and it’s a tradition within their community.

It was a first time look for Bull, who said he didn’t grow up in the area. But Swaine knew what was coming when he heard the tune.

“As soon as I heard the familiar cacophony of the Ice Cream Salute, a familiar feeling of dread came over me. My heart sank at the thought of losing yet another brave and noble Ice Cream man,” Swaine tells KRON4.

KRON4 was unable to confirm the name of the person who passed away,