Ice Cube drops out of ‘Oh Hell No’ movie after declining COVID-19 vaccine: report

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – SEPTEMBER 04: Ice Cube performs during the BIG3 – Championship at Atlantis Paradise Island on September 04, 2021 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rapper and actor Ice Cube has exited his co-starring role in the upcoming comedy movie “Oh Hell No” after declining the producers’ request to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reports Ice Cube was cast to co-star with Jack Black in the Sony-produced film in June when producers requested all cast and crew be vaccinated ahead of the filming in Hawaii this winter.

Sources told THR Ice Cube refused, turning down nearly $10 million.

Ice Cube has yet to comment about the report or the COVID-19 vaccine.

THR reports this is the second movie Ice Cube has exited in recent months, after dropping out of the movie “Flint Strong,” though the reason why he left that film is unclear.

Back in August, he donated thousands of face masks to students at an Oklahoma college.

He is currently performing in the newly-announced rap supergroup Mount Westmore along with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short.