Iconic DJ Avicii honored in Google Doodle during National Suicide Prevention Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Google is remembering Swedish DJ Avicii on what would have been his 32nd birthday on Sept. 8, 2021 with a Google Doodle.

Avicii, who’s real name is Tim Bergling, became a global sensation and a major player in the EDM genre. The Google Doodle on Tuesday becomes an animated video that plays his viral hit, ‘Wake Me Up.’

The doodle honors his legacy “as one of the first artists to elevate electronic music to mainstream global success,” Google says.

He won multiple awards worldwide and was nominated for several Grammys.

Bergling’s father tells Google that despite his massive fame, he “remained humble and treated people with kindness and equal respect.”

The iconic DJ died by suicide in 2018, and his birthday falls during National Suicide Prevention Week.

The Tim Bergling Foundation collaborated with Google on the doodle. The foundation was created by Bergling’s parents in his memory to help others who struggle with their mental health. The foundation says it “advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency.”

“The Doodle is fantastic, my family and I feel honored and Tim would have been very proud and love it. It is a friendly and warm story of a young man fulfilling his dream to be a DJ and at the same time telling us that our journey in life is not always easy despite fame and fortune,” said Bergling’s father.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255.