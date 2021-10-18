Kanye West legally changes name to ‘Ye’

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, August 9 included Kanye West (“Ye”), and Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”). (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) KANYE WEST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kanye West who?

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday officially granted the petition by rapper Kanye West to officially change his name to “Ye,” with no middle or last name, Rolling Stone and Deadline report.

Ye had filed his petition Aug. 24 and stated he was making the change for “personal reasons,” according to court documents.

West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

Just last week, Ye put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale.

He is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West. They have four children together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.