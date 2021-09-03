Pumpkin Spice Bud Light Seltzer coming to new fall variety pack

In a press release, the company announced the debut of its Fall Flannel variety pack, featuring three fall-inspired flavors along with fan-favorite Apple Crisp. / Photo courtesy Anheuser-Busch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bud Light is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon!

In a press release, the company announced the debut of its Fall Flannel variety pack, featuring three fall-inspired flavors along with fan-favorite Apple Crisp.

Here’s how Anheuser-Busch describes each seltzer in the Fall Variety Pack:

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice: It can’t be sweater season without a little Pumpkin Spice. This seltzer’s pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors are literally the taste of fall.

Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow: You'll want s'more of this sweet marshmallow with a hint of chocolate flavor when it's paired with the refreshment of a seltzer. No fire necessary.

Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear : Get your fall flannels ready, because the refreshingly tasty pair of maple syrup and pear flavors creates a seltzer as cozy as it is bubbly.

The new Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel seasonal pack features a fall-inspired plaid design and will be available in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs nationwide starting Sept. 6 through the end of October.

Go on and get your pumpkin spice on!