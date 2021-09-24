Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to ‘Sex and the City’ co-star Willie Garson

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sarah Jessica Parker on Friday paid tribute to her beloved “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson, who passed away Wednesday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Parker called the 57-year-old’s death “unbearable,” and explained, “Sometimes silence is a statement.”

FILE – Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, right, and actor Willie Garson appear at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on June 1, 2008. Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. He was 57. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

When news broke of Garson’s death just two days ago, fans were quick to note that before today, Parker had yet to address Garson’s death, while her SATC co-stars including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis both had made public statements.

In her tribute to Garson, Parker reminisced on their friendship of more than three decades.

“I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” she added.

Parker also expressed her condolences to Garson’s 20-year-old son Nathen, saying “You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”

No details of his death have been released.

News of Garson’s death earlier this week shocked many.

Garson portrayed Blatch, a talent agent and the devoted and stylish best male friend to Parker’s Carrie for six seasons. He reprised the role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had been filming an upcoming series revival for HBO Max called “And Just Like That.”

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, expressed her sorrow in a tweet.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life,” she wrote. “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”

385528 12: Actors (From Left To Right) Willie Garson Stars As Stanford, Sarah Jessica Parker Stars As Carrie, Kristian Davis Stars As Charlotte, Kim Cattrall Stars As Samantha And Cynthia Nixon Stars As Miranda In The Hbo Comedy Series “Sex And The City” The Third Season. (Photo By Getty Images)

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” tweeted Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s husband in “Sex and the City.” “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness.”

He added: “You were a gift from the gods.”

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years,” an HBO Facebook statement said. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying acting at age 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures.

Besides “Sex and the City,” he was perhaps best known as Mozzie, a con man on the TV show “”White Collar,” and also had recurring roles on “NYPD Blue,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Supergirl.”

Garson, who was an advocate for adoption agencies, adopted his son, Nathen, in 2009 and marked the adoption in a January Instagram posting that read: “Best day of my life. Always.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.