Scary spice? Pumpkin spice cup noodles drop Halloween weekend

Nissin Foods announced a limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Flavor expected to hit Walmart shelves at the end of October. (Credit: Nissin Foods)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We may be nearing the end of fall, but pumpkin spice is still gripping to grocery shelves and coffee shop counters until the last leaf drops.

Pumpkin spice flavored cup noodles are dropping at Walmart stores on Halloween weekend.

HAVE YOU BEEN LOSING SLEEP WAITING TO BUY PUMPKIN SPICE CUP NOODLES!?! THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER!!! LOOK FOR THEM TO HIT SELECT WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE THIS WEEKEND!!! AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY, SO GO GRAB YOURS BEFORE IT’S GONE, THEN GET SOME REST PUMPKIN SPICE CREW!!! pic.twitter.com/Rlft2MFO6m — Original Cup Noodles (@OrigCupNoodles) October 29, 2021

Nissin Foods said the noodles come with a “special pumpkin seasoning that’s the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced.”

That doesn’t sound too bad…

But then the company recommends topping it with whipped cream for the “most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed!” Do we need it though?

The pumpkin spice cup noodles are only available for a limited time, at select Walmart stores, Nissin Foods said.

If you get your hands on a cup, be sure to let us know!