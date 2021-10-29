Scary spice? Pumpkin spice cup noodles drop Halloween weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We may be nearing the end of fall, but pumpkin spice is still gripping to grocery shelves and coffee shop counters until the last leaf drops.
Pumpkin spice flavored cup noodles are dropping at Walmart stores on Halloween weekend.
Nissin Foods said the noodles come with a “special pumpkin seasoning that’s the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced.”
That doesn’t sound too bad…
But then the company recommends topping it with whipped cream for the “most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed!” Do we need it though?
The pumpkin spice cup noodles are only available for a limited time, at select Walmart stores, Nissin Foods said.
If you get your hands on a cup, be sure to let us know!