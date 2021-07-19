See the top-rated Airbnb hosts in all 50 states

(NEXSTAR) – From a South Carolina family that built and decorated their rental home, to two relatives of late singer Dean Martin who own a a private riverfront cabin in Utah, Airbnb has released a list of the top-ranked hosts in all 50 states across the country.
To be considered for the honor of “most hospitable host,” five stars is the minimum when it comes to cleanliness, check-in and communication. While getting a handful of perfect reviews is good, consistency is key — each host needs a minimum of 100 reviews to be considered.
For the states that had more than one incredible host, the tiebreaker went to the host with the most reviews.
So how did these super hosts beat out the thousands of others in their states? The secret sauce varies, apparently. Brian & Barb J. in Bloomington, Indiana, uses wildflowers, home-baked bread and personal notes to welcome their guests, and make their stays feel “magical and memorable.” Hawaiian host Gammy A. says sitting down with each guest to show them maps and share tips and tricks about Maui makes a big difference.
See the full list below with links to the hosts’ Airbnb pages: