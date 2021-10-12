Shake Shack reveals new luxury menu items

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Shake Shack is about to shake your world.

The beloved burger chain has added some limited-edition menu items to give you a fine dining taste in the comfort of Shacks nationwide.

TRUFFLES FOR ALL… who order on the Shack App.



Download now for exclusive early access to our Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Garlic Fries: https://t.co/rEnB5vDgTe pic.twitter.com/L0YuzNu0WZ — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) October 12, 2021

New menu items include a Black Truffle Burger for $8.79 and Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce for $4.79.

The Black Truffle Burger is “a gruyere cheeseburger topped with our real black truffle sauce and crispy shallots on a toasted potato bun.”

The Parmesan Garlic Fries are “crispy crinkle cuts topped with garlic parmesan cheese, served with our real black truffle sauce on the side.”

Both items are made with Regalis Foods’ black truffle oil, one of the only truly natural truffle products on the market.

Regalis is known for its luxury ingredients, working with 90% of the Michelin-starred restaurant communities in the nation.

If you want to try these new items early, download the Shack App to get access on Tuesday, October 12th.

Otherwise, they’ll be on the menu for everyone on Friday, October 15th.

No white tablecloth is required!