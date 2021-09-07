Supermarket ‘Karen’ recorded coughing without a mask in Nebraska

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 08: In this photo illustration, products containing high sugar levels are on display at a supermarket on April 8, 2016 in Melbourne , Australia. The World Health Organisation’s first global report on diabetes found that 422 million adults live with diabetes, mainly in developing countries. Australian diabetes experts are urging the Federal Government to consider imposing a sugar tax to tackle the growing problem. (Photo by Luis Ascui/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KRON) — A woman was caught on camera appearing to deliberately cough inside a supermarket without a face mask on.

It was originally posted to Reddit by user Jessabird earlier this week, who said she was with her kid at a supermarket in Nebraska when the woman allegedly approached them and asked why they were wearing masks.

“She asked if I’ve had a vaccine and said that my kid and I don’t need to wear masks because we look young and healthy. There were several other people around wearing masks but for some reason she chose to pick on me and my kid,” Jessabird writes.

In the video, the woman is seen walking towards the video recorder and coughing multiple times in their direction.

You can watch the interaction in the tweet below, posted by @RoBeastRo, who tells KRON4 that the video was taken by his daughter’s mother.

A second tweeted video tweeted shows the moments before the woman began coughing, in which she is heard saying “I don’t need to have [a mask] on, I’m not sick and neither are you.”

She then starts coughing openly in the supermarket and says it’s her allergies, according to the video.

Jessabird said an employee tried to intervene and the woman walked away, but Jessabird alleges that the woman followed her around the store afterward.

“She laughed and kept saying ‘Look at you, it’s so cute how scared you are!’ By this time I was absolutely livid, trying my best to hold it together in front of my kid. I didn’t finish my shopping, instead I went to the self checkout to pay for my stuff,” Jessabird said.

The poster said she informed another employee at the checkouts about the woman coughing on her earlier, but left before getting an employee response. Check out the full Reddit post here.

According to the city of Lincoln, Nebraska, where the supermarket is located, everyone is required to wear face masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status.

At this time, Lancaster County is considered “high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community,” according to a Sept. 3 update.

KRON4 has reached out to Jessabird for comment.