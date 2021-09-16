Metallica’s surprise concert in San Francisco sells out in minutes

Guitarist Kirk Hammett (R) of US rock band Metallica performs on stage during a concert at Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What’s that saying – you snooze you lose?

That’s exactly what happened Thursday after live music venue The Independent dropped a huge announcement this afternoon.

“SURPRISE SAN FRANCISCO! Metallica TONIGHT Don’t walk, RUN to our box office with $20 cash right now to grab a wristband! It will sell out fast!” The Independent tweeted.

If you’re still looking to attend – sorry but you’re out of luck! 

Shortly after announcing on Twitter at 3:03 p.m. there would be only in-person ticket sales, the concert was sold out by 3:33 p.m., according to The Independent’s Twitter.

Metallica also confirmed the sold-out show.

Tickets were only being sold at the box office, but at a steal for $20 cash. But keep in mind – only one ticket was allowed per person.

Per San Francisco’s mandate, proof of vaccination was required to purchase a ticket. 

Better luck next time!

