Teachers: Here’s how to get Chipotle to reimburse your school supplies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Teachers can get their school supplies reimbursed by Chipotle, and all it takes is a tweet.

The food chain said it will use up to $100,000 to reimburse select teachers for the 2021-22 school year. The contest started August 10.

Teachers just have to reply to this linked tweet with a photo of their school supplies receipt, along with the hashtag #SuppliesContest. Each teacher can get up to $599 reimbursed.

Teachers! We’re giving away $100K for your back-to-school shopping. Reply w/ a pic of your school supplies receipt + #suppliescontest & you could get reimbursed on @Venmo 💸



No Purch Req. 50 US&DC, 18+, teachers for 21-22 school yr. Max repay $599. Rules: https://t.co/kF1Dfhnmwq — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 10, 2021

Chipotle says the winning teachers will be notified via a direct message from the @ChipotleTweets account, and will be reimbursed through Venmo, an app to send and receive payments virtually.

(Tip: Make sure to check your direct message settings on Twitter so Chipotle is able to message you!)

The contest officially ends on August 31, 2021, but could end sooner if the chain has given out the full $100,000 before that date.

It’s open to teachers in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. who are working during the 21-22 academic year in state licensed or accredited schools in the 50 US/DC or homeschool instructors.