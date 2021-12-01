Tesla Cyberwhistle sold out within hours

A Tesla logo is seen on a Tesla car Model 3, inside of a Tesla shop inside of a shopping Mall in Beijing on May 26, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tesla has sold out of a $50 metal whistle within 24 hours of CEO Elon Musk tweeting about it.

The limited edition ‘Cyberwhistle’ appeared to be a gag product, with Musk tweeting a link to it with the caption, “Blow the whistle on Tesla!” He also took a jab at Apple’s new, pricy polishing cloth.

It’s a $19 cloth which Apple said “cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.” Musk called it “silly.”

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

Tesla has already removed the Cyberwhistle page, with anyone trying to follow the link getting hit with a 404 error message.

Before it was taken down, the company said the whistle is “inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish.”

The Cybertruck is a Tesla vehicle that has yet to go into production, but its design is shaped just like the whistle.