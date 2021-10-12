This airline is ditching skirts and heels for female flight attendants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – SkyUp Airlines is saying goodbye to the old uniform of skirts and high heels for its female flight attendants.

The privately-owned Ukrainian carrier announced the new uniform for women now includes white Nike sneakers and a loose orange suit with pants and a silk scarf, both made by Ukrainian brands. Blouses will also be replaced with t-shirts.

“Shoes on heels look beautiful, I do not argue with that, but feet suffer and swell by the end of the flight. Sneakers are absolutely cool,” Alexandrina Denysenko, a senior flight attendant for SkyUp, told Reuters.

The new uniform will debut on October 22.

Additionally, the airline said it researched the history of cabin crew uniforms and decided to ditch other “conservative” elements of a flight attendant’s look, including the hairstyle, Reuters reports. Braids will now replace the tight-bun or ponytail hairstyle.

Marianna Grygorash, SkyUp Airlines marketing department head, told Reuters the company also plans to launch a new uniform for its male flight attendants featuring a light suit instead of a vest, and a t-shirt instead of a shirt combined with black Nike sneakers.