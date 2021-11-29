Twitter CEO to step down: reports

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey gestures while interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi on November 12, 2018. – Dorsey hosted a town hall meeting with university students on his visit to the Indian capital New Delhi. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is reportedly leaving the position, according to CNBC.

Dorsey was a software engineer before taking over the reigns of the social media platform he co-founded, according to a company blog post from 2008.

I love twitter — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 28, 2021

The company has not released an official statement on the reported resignation. Even so, the report has caused Twitter stock to jump by more than 10% at the opening bell Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Dorsey sent the first ever tweet back on March 21, 2006 – it said “just setting up my twttr”.

He also founded and leads Square, a payment app.

