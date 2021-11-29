Twitter CEO to step down: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is reportedly leaving the position, according to CNBC.
Dorsey was a software engineer before taking over the reigns of the social media platform he co-founded, according to a company blog post from 2008.
The company has not released an official statement on the reported resignation. Even so, the report has caused Twitter stock to jump by more than 10% at the opening bell Monday, according to The Associated Press.
Dorsey sent the first ever tweet back on March 21, 2006 – it said “just setting up my twttr”.
He also founded and leads Square, a payment app.
