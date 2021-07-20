Viral video reveals what your favorite junk food looks like after 1-2 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food either goes bad or it turns into waste in our bodies – it’s the natural order of things… or so you think.

This viral TikTok may make you queasy the next time your eyes are set on something indulgent and cheesy.

User @elifgkandemir shared a video of their mother’s special pantry full of food that seems to never go bad. Drawer pulls reveal perfectly pink frosted doughnuts, cold-but-not-moldy pizza, and burgers that look maybe… hours old.

But the TikTok user says most of it is actually 1-2 years old.

Terrifying.

We can spot a McDonald’s wrapper in one of the dozens of drawers of junk food, but can’t pinpoint any branding on the others. The TikTok user and their nutritionist mother are based in the United Kingdom.

“A bit about my mum – she is a psychotherapist and a nutritionist,” @elifgkandemir said in a follow-up video. “80% of the UK is now eating this diet, probably without knowledge of what they’re eating.”

“No food is off limits,” they add, saying their mother is just trying to encourage healthier lifestyles.

The TikTok user cites BBC’s documentary ‘What Are We Feeding Our Kids?’ for more info on the junk food.

Ultra-processed foods make up about 67% of the diet of UK teens and 64% of the diets of UK children, the documentary description said.

These foods “go through multiple processes (extrusion, molding, milling, etc.), contain many added ingredients and are highly manipulated,” according to Heart & Stroke, a Canadian organization dedicated to battling heart disease.

If this TikTok freaked you out, you can stick to the original, raw versions of food items while grocery shopping. Consider apples from the produce section rather than apple juice, for example, or raw chicken cuts from the butcher instead of whatever form of chicken is boxed up in the frozen food aisle.