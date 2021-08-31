‘Wow!’: Dwayne Johnson floored by lookalike police officer

FILE: Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — “Wow.”

That was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s response when he saw a viral photo of an Alabama police officer who could have been his twin.

The 49-year-old star of “Jungle Cruise” reposted a side-by-side photo of himself and Patrol Lt. Eric Fields, of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Oh s—! Wow,” Johnson tweeted Monday.

The photo, which shows both bald, buff men wearing aviator sunglasses and a smile, has received more than 16,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,000 times.

“Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson tweeted, adding, “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.”

He also promised they’d share a drink with his signature tequila brand sometime: “One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

According to People.com, folks began taking notice of Fields’ resemblance to The Rock about two weeks ago when the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a man in Alabama who told another officer he wanted to meet the deputy “that people say looks like ‘The Rock.'”

“Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him,” the post read.