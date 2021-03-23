Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
49ers re-sign All-Pro Tackle Trent Williams to 6-year deal
Video
Woman found dead at Florida hotel after 2 spring breakers drugged, raped her: police
Video
How new immigration bills seek to help Dreamers, farm workers
Video
Post Office changes: What’s in the USPS 10-year plan
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
49ers re-sign All-Pro Tackle Trent Williams to 6-year deal
Video
Top Stories
NHL fines Sharks F Kurtis Gabriel for pregame altercation
Donato, Jones lead Sharks past Kings 2-1
Raiders sign center Andre James to three-year deal
Video
NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4 News App
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Truffle Shuffle Easter Dinner Experience