Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Vegas NYE
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
COVID surge: ICU capacity drops to 0% in SoCal
Video
FDA panel endorses Moderna COVID vaccine in U.S.
Video
Damage from border wall: Blown-up mountains, toppled cactus
Video
In historic pick, Biden nominates Rep. Haaland as interior secretary
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Scoop: Oakland’s TEAM INC to benefit from NBA Foundation pledge
Top Stories
Raiders missing 4 more defensive starters for Chargers game
Bay Area’s Andre Ward elected to International Boxing Hall of Fame
Video
NFL considers filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
Video
Stanford women’s basketball coach becomes winningest coach
Video
Local Sponsorships
Holidays Around the Bay
Local Sponsored Programs
KRON4 Book Club
KRON4 Heroes
KRON4 Salutes Integrated Healthcare Innovation
KRON4 Salutes Innovators in Tech
KRON4 Salutes Essential Workers
KRON4 Salutes People Giving Back
Web Chats
About Us
KRON4 News App
Contests
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Truffle Shuffle Ultimate Virtual NYE Bash