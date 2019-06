Oakland (KRON) - On June 25 a U.S. District Judge in Oakland sentenced Job Torres Hernandez to 8 and a half years in prison following a conviction on March 18. The charges included obtaining forced labor from victims, and harboring illegal immigrants for commercial advantage or private financial gain. In addition, Hernandez was ordered to pay $919,738.64 of unpaid wages in restitution.

A 10-day trial revealed that, since May 2015, Torres' construction companies knowingly hired illegal workers from Mexico and paid them little to nothing. The trial also reviled that the workers were kept in "squalid" conditions and made to work for as long as 24 consecutive hours at a time.