Test: Devin’s test post

AN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An investigation is underway after five Navy pilots reported encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) along the East Coast.

In interviews with the New York Times, the Navy pilots recalled the encounters during training up and down the coast in 2014 and 2015, stating they saw “strange objects” with “no visible engine” reaching 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds.

“These things would be out there all day,” Lt. Ryan Graves, an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot and 10-year Navy veteran, told The Times. “Keeping an aircraft in the air requires a significant amount of energy. With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect.”

Josh Gradisher, a Navy spokesperson, told the Times that the U.S. Navy doesn’t have all the answers for the reported sightings, but that “earthly explanations can generally be found for such incidents.”

“There were a number of different reports,” Gradisher told the publication. “Some cases could have been commercial drones,” he said, but in other cases “we don’t know who’s doing this, we don’t have enough data to track this. So the intent of the message to the fleet is to provide updated guidance on reporting procedures for suspected intrusions into our airspace.”

The U.S. Navy only recently announced it was developing new policies that would make it easier for pilots and other military personnel to file official reports about encounters with UFOs.