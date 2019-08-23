Additional attacks near Embarcadero raise safety concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s happened again — another attack in front of The Watermark condos on Beale Street in San Francisco, this time it happened Tuesday just before 10 p.m.

Security video captured the attack.

“I was coming back home from work,” he said. “I get out of Uber, I walk to the door and this man came from behind and punched me in the face and ran away.”

The 40-year-old victim who prefers to remain anonymous said he moved into The Watermark just 4 months ago, but now things have changed.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do and the doorman tells me to come in and the cops came 45 minutes to an hour later.”

On Aug. 11, another resident of The Watermark was attacked as she tried to enter the building.

The suspect in that attack has now been charged, but the suspect in the most recent attack remains on the loose.

“I don’t feel safe,” he said. “I will try to go into the building fast and not walk around this neighborhood.”

Come 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, just about 12 hours later, another man was punched and robbed in the 200 block of the Embarcadero.

In this case the suspect was captured.

“The area is unsafe,” Peter Prows said. “The data shows crime is getting worse.”

Prows is the attorney for Safe Emarcadero For All, the group fighting the construction of a navigation center next to The Watermark.

“In the immediate safety area, as the mayor called it, around this shelter, since the shelter was announced, violent assaults have doubled since this time last year,” Prows said. “It’s disturbing the priority in the city is this project as opposed to the residents who live here.”

The homeless navigation center is expected to open at the end of the year.

The mayor said earlier this week she supports it and other navigation centers she thinks its the best way to get the homeless off the street, into transitional housing and ultimately into permanent housing.