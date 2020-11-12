Alameda County pauses further openings

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County announced it will temporarily pause plans to open additional activities and services.

The county’s daily new cases per 100,000 people has risen from a low of 3.4 to 4.9 people.

Currently Alameda is in the state’s orange tier, which allows some indoor business operations to function with health modifications, but is expected to move up to the red tier soon. In the red tier, some non-essential indoor businesses are closed.

To be in the orange tier counties across the state must remain between one to 3.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people. Counties in the red tier have daily new cases ranging from four to seven per 100,000 people, while the purple tier is counties with more than seven new daily cases per 100,000 people.

Officials are also concerned about the upcoming months which will increase conditions for easier spread of the virus. These include the holidays, where people may want to travel and gather, colder weather that will pull people indoors and the start of flu season which will put a greater strain on the healthcare system.

“We must exercise caution and prepare to move quickly to protect our residents and hospitals from rising cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “We continue to closely monitor the situation. If necessary, we will restrict activities that are higher risk for spreading COVID, including those in which people gather indoors without masks.”

If the county does not curb its infection rate there is a chance it may have to go back into the purple tier, which would force many non-essential indoor businesses to close.