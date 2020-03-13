Asian Art Museum to close March 14

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Asian Art Museum announced the Friday that staring March 14 it will close until at least March 27 due to the growing coronavirus.
They join SFMOMA, the de Young and Legion of Honor as another major city museum to close its doors.
Read the full statement below.
- Santa Clara County bans public gatherings of 35 to 100 people
- Another San Jose Airport TSA agent tests positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 4 agents
- Pelosi says the House will pass coronavirus legislation today
- Louisiana presidential primary postponed over coronavirus
- Olympic torch relay in Greece suspended because of virus