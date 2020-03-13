Live Now
Asian Art Museum to close March 14

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Asian Art Museum announced the Friday that staring March 14 it will close until at least March 27 due to the growing coronavirus.

They join SFMOMA, the de Young and Legion of Honor as another major city museum to close its doors.

