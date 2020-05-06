Live Now
Baking bread while you’re stuck at home? Here are some tips

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flour and yeast are hot commodities as more people are staying home and baking bread.

It seems like during the pandemic everyone has become a bread baker.

Josey Baker, of Josey Baker Bread in San Francisco, is a baking expert. His bakery was even named of the county’s best bread bakeries by Food Network.

He joined KRONon Wednesday to provide some tips for amatuer bakers. Watch the video above to learn more about baking.

