Bay Area could see fire danger this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A warming and drying trend is expected in the Bay Area late this week and into the long MLK weekend holiday as high pressure builds over the state.

Highs will be five to 15 degrees above normal with temperatures warming into the low 70s inland.

An offshore flow pattern the Bay Area typically sees in the fall season may result in some fire weather concerns for portions of the North and East Bay on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The good news is that the latest model runs have not shown any significant wind gusts.

Dry weather is expected to continue through at least the middle of next week.