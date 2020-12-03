Brian Shaw on coaching Walnut Creek G League team

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Oakland native and three-time NBA champion Brian Shaw talked with KRON4’s Jason Dumas on developing the next generation of professional talent and more. Watch the full interview above.
