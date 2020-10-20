Officials release California theme park reopening guidelines

After teasing the release for weeks, California officials on Tuesday are expected to formally unveil the state’s long-awaited rules that will guide the reopening of theme parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines are set to be issued at a noon news conference led by California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

They will come as Disney officials, Orange County lawmakers and — most recently — unions representing Disneyland workers have increased pressure on the state to issue the rules for the ailing sector, which has effectively been shut down since mid-March.

Since early last month, officials have repeatedly insisted the state was getting close to an unveiling the guidance before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration delayed the release on Oct. 2.

The guidelines will apply to larger theme parks such as Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios and Six Flags Magic Mountain, as well as smaller amusement parks, like the one on the Santa Cruz Pier.

“It’s not just one or two brands, it’s many different parts that are part of the theme park industry,” Newsom said at a news conference on Monday.

The time frame between the release of the guidelines and when theme parks will actually be able to welcome back guests is still unclear. But less than two weeks ago, the governor cast doubt that the state’s larger theme parks would be allowed to resume operations in the near future.

“We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger theme parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data,” Newsom said on Oct. 7.

It’s also not known yet what stage of California’s four-tiered reopening system will include theme parks. Even in the “yellow” tier, which is the least-restrictive phase, theme parks are still listed among the sectors that are “closed” on the state’s website.

Orange and San Diego counties — homes to the Disneyland Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm, Legoland and SeaWorld — remain in the “red” tier, which is the second most-restrictive tier and indicates “substantial” risk of COVID-19 spread.

And Los Angeles County, where Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are located, is still in the most-restrictive “purple” tier due to “widespread” risk of coronavirus transmission.

At the news conference Tuesday, Ghaly will also provide an update on which counties can move forward with reopenings, and which ones will remain in the same tier or even fall back to a stricter stage.